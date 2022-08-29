Attorneys Get $71M In Fees For $1B Surfside Settlement Work

By Carolina Bolado (August 29, 2022, 3:28 PM EDT) -- The judge overseeing the consolidated litigation over the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Florida, approved about $71 million in attorney fees on Monday for class counsel who secured a global settlement of more than $1 billion for the victims. In a hearing, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman said he would award $65 million in attorney fees for work by counsel in bringing the case to a close about a year after the collapse of the beachfront condominium tower on June 24, which killed 98 people. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman said the attorney fees make up between 6%...

