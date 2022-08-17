Nebraska Attys Can Invest In Medical Cannabis, Panel Says

By Collin Krabbe (August 16, 2022, 10:00 PM EDT) -- The Advisory Committee to Nebraska Attorneys has said in an advisory opinion that attorneys there and their spouses can invest in medical cannabis operations in states where cannabis businesses are legal without violating Nebraska's professional code of conduct. The eight-member committee — which issues advisory opinions or interpretations of the Nebraska Rules of Professional Conduct — recently released the opinion, which may help guide Nebraska attorneys if they are considering investing in medical cannabis. The opinion came on a split decision, but the majority of the body found that an attorney can make medical cannabis operation investments pursuant to federal law, state...

