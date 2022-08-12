CFTC Adopts Swaps Clearing Changes In Prep For Libor's End

By Jon Hill (August 12, 2022, 10:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday released a final rule updating its interest rate swap clearing requirements in preparation for the imminent demise of the London Interbank Offered Rate, or Libor, the latest step forward in a multiyear, industrywide transition. The final rule amends CFTC regulations to strip out requirements that mandate clearing of interest rate swaps pegged to Libor and its cousins, which are being phased out over concerns about their reliability and susceptibility to manipulation. At the same time, the rule adds new requirements to clear interest rate swaps that reference an array of risk-free overnight...

