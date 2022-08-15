Fission And CHIPS: The Case For Coal-To-Nuclear Transitions

By Ryan Lighty (August 15, 2022, 5:48 PM EDT) -- Now more than ever, energy industry participants are seeking creative pathways to minimize the cost and schedule for deployments of carbon-free electric generation facilities. In particular, one strategy is getting a lot of attention: coal-to-nuclear transitions. Congress supercharged this approach last week when it passed the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors, or CHIPS, and Science Act, authorizing a new program to foster the deployment of next-generation nuclear facilities at depowered coal sites. Electricity Supply and Demand: Carbon Matters If you follow the energy industry, you probably know that nearly 1,000 coal plants have been retired over the last two decades...

