Building Inspector Insurance And Its New Relaxed Rules

By Alan Stone and Jonathan Carrington (August 17, 2022, 4:19 PM BST) -- The U.K. government has amended the Building (Approved Inspectors etc.) Regulations 2010 so that since July 28, private building control inspectors — previously called approved inspectors — in England and Wales are no longer required to hold public and professional indemnity insurance under a government-approved scheme. Whereas approved inspectors were required by Section 47(6) of The Building Act 1984 to hold certain minimum levels of insurance with mandatory run-off cover from a scheme approved by the secretary of state, they are now instead allowed to purchase new levels of professional indemnity insurance cover on the open market. This change was made...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS