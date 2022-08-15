TTAB Wipes Out 'Old School' Clothing TM Challenged By Vans

By Jasmin Jackson (August 15, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board has granted Vans' bid to cancel a retail brand owner's trademark on the phrase "Old School," determining that it was abandoned after being purchased from a bankruptcy auction over a decade ago. The TTAB said in a precedential opinion issued Thursday that Vans Inc. sufficiently proved that Branded LLC — which owns more than 50 retail brands and contracts out manufacturing to third parties — abandoned the mark through nonuse with an intent not to resume. According to the board, Branded had failed to use the trademark after it purchased the registered phrase from a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS