Justices Urged To Clarify Fair Use Through Warhol Art IP Row

By Jasmin Jackson (August 12, 2022, 7:30 PM EDT) -- The head of the American Bar Association's copyright division said Friday that the U.S. Supreme Court should establish a clear standard for fair use in a copyright battle over Andy Warhol artwork based on a photo of musician Prince, arguing it's a chance for the court to spell out what counts as a transformative work. Philippa S. Loengard — chair of the ABA's Copyrights and Related Rights Division — urged justices in an amicus brief to affirm a March 2021 Second Circuit ruling that the prints owned by the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts Inc. infringe a photo copyrighted...

