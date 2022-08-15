Attorneys Should Note Judges' Financial Conflicts Of Interest

By Deborah Winokur (August 15, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT) -- "No one shall be judge in his own cause." This principle of the Justinian Code is equally applicable in the modern judicial context, and was clearly demonstrated by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit recently vacating a $2.75 billion patent infringement judgment. The decision should serve as a wake-up call for lawyers that they and their clients could pay a heavy price if a judge fails to take appropriate action when they have financial ties to a litigant. In Centripetal Networks Inc. v. Cisco Systems Inc.,[1] the late U.S. District Judge Henry Morgan was in the midst of...

