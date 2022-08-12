6th Circ. Upholds Hospital's Win In Nurse's ADA Suit

By Amanda Ottaway (August 12, 2022, 10:02 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit upheld a win Friday for a Michigan hospital in a former nurse anesthetist's lawsuit alleging she was unlawfully fired after she had a concussion at work, saying she couldn't sue the hospital under federal disability law because it wasn't technically her employer. In a published opinion, a unanimous three-judge panel addressed what they called a novel question and rejected Rachel Post's claim that Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland had interfered with her right as an employee to a reasonable accommodation for her disability. Post worked for a physicians group at the time, not the hospital. A Michigan hospital got...

