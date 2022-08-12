Big Pharma Expected To Put Up Fight Over Drug Negotiations

By Adam Lidgett and Jeff Overley (August 12, 2022, 8:31 PM EDT) -- After House Democrats on Friday approved landmark legislation allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, attention is turning from Congress to the courts, where observers expect an angry pharmaceutical industry to seek judicial intervention after its lobbying efforts failed. The negotiating powers are part of the Inflation Reduction Act — which also includes major tax and climate provisions — and are now awaiting the signature of President Joe Biden before officially becoming reality. Voters across party lines are broadly supportive of the powers, according to numerous polls, but the pharmaceutical lobby has warned of dire, unintended consequences. Stephen J. Ubl, head of the...

