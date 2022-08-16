What Litigators Can Really Learn From Rambo

By Christopher Van de Kieft (August 16, 2022, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The movie "First Blood," which introduced the character of John Rambo to the cinematic world in 1982, recently celebrated its 40th anniversary. Four profitable sequels followed, as well as a phrase known to most in our profession — the Rambo litigator. Normally not intended as a compliment, the expression is an effective shorthand for a consistently overaggressive and dishonest attorney, and immediately invokes a certain archetype.[1] The word "Rambo" is even found in some dictionaries. For example, Dictionary.com defines Rambo as "a fanatically militant or violently aggressive person," and the Cambridge Dictionary defines it as "someone who uses, or threatens to...

