Milbank Expands Antitrust Practice With DC Hire

By Donald Morrison (August 16, 2022, 9:39 AM EDT) -- Milbank LLP has expanded its global antitrust and competition practice, adding a specialist in mergers and acquisitions and cross-border transactions as special counsel, according to a Monday announcement. Daniel Rosenthal joins Milbank after 10 years at the Washington, D.C., office of White & Case LLP as an associate in the firm's antitrust and competition practice, where he represented clients facing investigations by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission. His clients have spanned the health care, manufacturing, transportation, energy and entertainment industries, among others. He started with the firm on Aug. 8, Rosenthal told Law360 in a Monday...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS