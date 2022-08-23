Mayer Brown Hires Banking And Finance Pro From DLA Piper

By Tom Fish (August 23, 2022, 5:10 PM BST) -- Mayer Brown LLP has hired a senior structured finance specialist from DLA Piper as a new partner in its London practice to help beef up the growing team. Ronan Mellon joined Mayer Brown as a partner in the firm's banking and finance practice on Aug. 15. He has moved from DLA Piper, where he was a partner for eight years, following a decade spent as an associate at White & Case LLP. Mellon's practice involves managing complex financial transactions on either side of the Atlantic, something he expects to continue at Mayer Brown as the team continues to expand. "I'm bringing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS