Foley Snags Antitrust Partner From Colo. AG's Office

By Daniel Ducassi (August 23, 2022, 7:20 PM EDT) -- Foley & Lardner LLP has lured the former head of the Colorado Attorney General's Office's antitrust unit as a Denver-based partner in the firm's antitrust practice group, where she will also specialize in health care and life sciences work. Diane Hazel joined the firm earlier this month. Her experience also includes working in the health care division of the Federal Trade Commission's Bureau of Competition and five years in private practice representing clients in litigation involving antitrust and consumer protection claims. Hazel said she was attracted to Foley because its strength in antitrust work aligns with her background working for both...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS