Bankrupt Nursing Home Biz Gets OK For Deal On Backup Bid

By Rick Archer (August 15, 2022, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge has allowed nursing home chain American Eagle Delaware Holding Co. to strike a deal with the second-place bidder for two of its Florida facilities in order to close the sale and move toward the end of its Chapter 11 case. U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge J. Kate Stickles entered an order Friday approving the deal after American Eagle submitted arguments that accepting a $4 million offer for the assets was the best move the company could make after a $7.1 million sale agreement fell apart. Ann Arbor, Michigan-based American Eagle, which operates 15 residential care facilities across the United States,...

