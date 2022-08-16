NY Judge OKs $945K Arbitration Award for Ex-CKR Atty

By Andrew Strickler (August 16, 2022, 3:18 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge has signed off on a $945,000 arbitration award that went in favor of a former crypto-focused lawyer and against CKR Law LLP and its managing partner. In a form order approving the award, state Supreme Court Judge Andrew Borrok noted that the award motion from the plaintiff, attorney Alexandra Levin, went unopposed by CKR and Jeffrey Rinde, who did not participate in a series of arbitration conferences or respond to notices. Rinde hired Levin in mid-2017 to build a blockchain and crypto practice at CKR but then began underpaying her before paychecks stopped coming at all,...

