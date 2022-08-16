SEC Taps Seasoned Federal Prosecutor To Run Philly Office

By Katryna Perera (August 16, 2022, 4:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has tapped a federal prosecutor to serve as the regional director of the agency's Philadelphia office, while also permanently installing the acting regional director of the San Francisco office. In an announcement on Monday, the SEC said Nicholas P. Grippo, the current chief of the Criminal Division for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey, would step in as head of the SEC's Philadelphia regional office on Sept. 12. Monique C. Winkler, who had been serving as the San Francisco office's acting regional director since March, will also permanently settle into that...

