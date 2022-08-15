Patent Licensing Co. Scoffs At $15M Bond Bid In IP 'Troll' Suit

By Britain Eakin (August 15, 2022, 9:00 PM EDT) -- Patent-licensing company Longhorn IP fired back Monday at Micron Technology Inc.'s bid for a $15 million bond in the semiconductor company's suit against Longhorn under a 2014 Idaho law barring bad-faith infringement suits, saying the bid is preempted by federal law. Calling Micron's noninfringement defenses "tenuous," Longhorn argued in a Thursday response to the July 21 bond motion that it should be permanently dismissed for failing to state a plausible claim of bad faith. "Micron's claim against Longhorn in this case is a transparent attempt by a multi-billion-dollar company to intimidate," Longhorn wrote. Longhorn also argued that the Idaho law, under...

