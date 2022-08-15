2 Firms To Lead FirstEnergy Shareholder Suit

By James Mills (August 15, 2022, 8:56 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge on Monday appointed the law firms of Markovits Stock & Demarco LLC and Abraham Fruchter & Twersky LLC to lead a derivates suit over FirstEnergy Corp.'s billion-dollar bailout and bribery scandal. Judge John R. Adams of the Northern District of Ohio received five applications when he decided to replace the plaintiff attorneys for allegedly failing to pursue the lawsuit aggressively enough and last month put out a call for firms to apply to be lead counsel. Those applications included one from famed litigator David Boies. In Monday's decision, Adams noted that one of the five firms withdrew...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS