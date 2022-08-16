Orrick Asks 9th Circ. To Clarify Jones Day Fight Isn't Over

By Dorothy Atkins (August 15, 2022, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP asked the Ninth Circuit on Monday to clarify that the firm can still raise more dismissal challenges before the trial court after losing an appeal from Jones Day this month over Orrick's refusal to provide testimony in an international arbitration hearing. In a petition for panel rehearing, Orrick asked the Ninth Circuit to make clear that although a panel concluded that the California district court has jurisdictional authority to hear the subpoena dispute, Orrick can still raise other challenges to Jones Day's summonses that the district court should address on remand. For example, Orrick plans to...

