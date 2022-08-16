Ex-CFTC Commish Joins Crypto Risk Firm Solidus

By Al Barbarino (August 16, 2022, 7:02 AM EDT) -- Former Commodity Futures Trading Commission member Dawn Stump is the latest ex-regulatory official to join cryptocurrency risk-monitoring provider Solidus Labs as a strategic adviser, the company said Tuesday. Solidus said Stump will support the company's regulatory engagement and policy development. Stump said in the announcement that she looks forward to helping Solidus build out its risk-monitoring offerings while also engaging with regulators to find new policy and regulatory approaches to the digital assets market. "[Solidus] shares my deep commitment to enabling the potential of crypto, DeFi [decentralized finance] and digital assets, by mitigating the new risks they pose to investor protection and...

