Texas State Bar Beats Attys' Dues Suit

By Rachel Rippetoe (August 16, 2022, 4:03 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge struck down a proposed class action against the State Bar of Texas arguing that attorneys who don't agree with how the bar's money is spent should be reimbursed their dues, ruling that the three attorney plaintiffs couldn't overcome the hurdle of sovereign immunity. Robert S. Bennett, Nachael Foster and Andrew Bayley, three active members of the State Bar of Texas, lack jurisdiction to sue the bar, according to an opinion published Monday. The lawyers sought to claw back dues from 2019 through 2021 paid to the bar, which they said could amount to a $60 million payout,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS