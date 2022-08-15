Wyden Probes Blackstone Sub's Tax-Free Insurance Policy

By Kat Lucero (August 15, 2022, 7:43 PM EDT) -- Lombard International Group, a subsidiary of global investment firm Blackstone, is the first company to be scrutinized by the top U.S. Senate tax writer over the growing popularity of a special tax-free insurance policy among wealthy individuals. Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said he picked Lombard first because it claims to be one of the leading companies to offer private placement life insurance. PPLI can be structured "without a genuine insurance purpose" to invest in stocks and bonds, hedge funds and private equity funds and to avoid paying income and estate taxes, according to Wyden. Private placement life insurance...

