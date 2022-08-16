What FinCEN Elder Abuse Advisory Means For Finance Cos.

By Satish Kini, Aseel Rabie and Zila Acosta-Grimes (August 16, 2022, 5:14 PM EDT) -- On June 15, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network issued an advisory on elder financial exploitation, urging financial institutions to detect, prevent and report suspicious financial transactions involving older adults.[1] Elder financial exploitation, or EFE, is defined in the advisory as "the illegal or improper use of an older adult's funds, property, or assets," which, according to FinCEN, is on the rise. The advisory is the latest in a series of guidance issued by FinCEN regarding EFE and includes new EFE typologies and red flags to assist financial institutions in detecting suspicious financial transactions. Financial institutions are a focus for FinCEN with...

