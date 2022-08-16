FTC Renews Fight Against State Shields For Hospital Mergers

By Kelly Lienhard (August 16, 2022, 3:25 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission urged state lawmakers Monday to avoid using Certificates of Public Advantage, which allow hospital mergers without federal oversight, claiming that they create higher prices and reduced quality of care for patients and slower wage growth for employees, despite hospitals' claim that the certificates lower patient costs and improve overall health. COPAs are typically issued by states and provide immunity from antitrust law to health care provider mergers and acquisitions, but according to a new policy paper issued by the FTC, research shows that most COPAs approved so far have resulted in single-hospital monopolies that give providers increased leverage with health insurers and enable hospitals...

