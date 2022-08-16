Swiss Insurer Told To Repay $136M In Excessive Premiums

By Joel Poultney (August 16, 2022, 3:18 PM BST) -- Switzerland's finance watchdog said Tuesday that it has ordered CSS Insurance Group to reimburse 129 million Swiss francs ($136 million) to supplementary health insurance policyholders after finding the company "unilaterally" passed on business and administrative costs. The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority said that CSS Insurance must return the money after its investigation found that CSS Versicherung AG, one of the group's subsidiaries, had wrongly allocated distribution and administrative costs to policyholders. The regulator, known as FINMA, said its investigation found that the subsidiary was responsible for "serious breaches of supervisory law" between 2013 and 2019. "These are based on deficiencies...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS