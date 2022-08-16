Abrdn PLC Sheds Stake In Indian Biz To Raise £225M

By Dawood Fakhir (August 16, 2022, 5:09 PM BST) -- Asset management giant Abrdn said on Tuesday that it has sold 12.8 million shares of an Indian asset management company in two stock exchanges in India to raise approximately £225 million ($271 million). Abrdn PLC, formerly Standard Life Aberdeen, sold 6% of the share capital of HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd. to investors on the National Stock Exchange of India and Bombay Stock Exchange, both of which are in Mumbai. The proceeds of the share sale will be used for "general corporate purposes," the company said in a regulatory statement. Abrdn held the stake via its subsidiary Abrdn Investment Management Ltd.,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS