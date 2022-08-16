Mondi To Acquire Italian Duino Mill For €40M

By Tom Fish (August 16, 2022, 2:21 PM BST) -- Packaging company Mondi PLC said Tuesday it had agreed to buy the Duino paper mill in Italy from the Burgo Group for €40 million ($40.5 million). FTSE-100 paper and packaging giant Mondi said the purchase, which is conditional upon unspecified regulatory approvals, is anticipated to be complete in the coming months. Chiomenti Studio Legale is legal adviser to the Burgo Group, while counsel information for Mondi hasn't been disclosed. Mondi's share price remained steady Tuesday morning and stocks were trading at 1,160 pence at 1 p.m. BST. The Duino Mill is considered an attractive investment due to its location and the...

