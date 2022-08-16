Two PE Cos. Scoop Up Underwriters UK General And PPL

By Martin Croucher (August 16, 2022, 3:34 PM BST) -- Two private equity firms have struck a deal for UK General Insurance Ltd. and its sister company Precision Partnership Ltd., with a view to expanding the combined businesses through further acquisitions, parties connected with the deal said Tuesday. Rcapital Partners LLP has taken a majority stake in UK General and PPL, while Montague Investment Group will have a minority shareholding. The amount paid for the two companies to their previous owner, Primary Group, was not disclosed. Both UK General and PPL will be combined into a single business under the new ownership, with Jonathan Marland — a Conservative party member of...

