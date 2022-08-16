Thoma Bravo In Early Talks To Buy Darktrace

By Dawood Fakhir (August 16, 2022, 2:44 PM BST) -- Darktrace PLC's share price rose sharply Tuesday after the U.K. cybersecurity company confirmed it was in early discussions to be taken over by U.S. private equity firm Thoma Bravo. Darktrace, based in Cambridge, said in a regulatory declaration late Monday that talks were underway regarding a possible cash offer for all the present and future shares of the business. "Discussions are at a preliminary stage and there can be no certainty that any offer will be made, nor as to the terms of any such offer," the company said. Under the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, Thoma Bravo has until...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS