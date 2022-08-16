Cut Post Office's Powers Over Redress, Says Probe Chair

By Ashish Sareen (August 16, 2022, 7:10 PM BST) -- The Post Office Ltd. should not have the final say over whether to accept late applications from employees wrongly prosecuted for fraud who are eligible for compensation, the chair of a probe into the scandal over the information technology failings said Monday. Retired High Court Judge Wyn Williams said in a report that there are a number of problems with three schemes set up to compensate sub-postmasters, sub-postmistresses and other employees affected by the faulty Horizon accounting and retail system, which incorrectly showed cash shortfalls and led to scores of wrongful prosecutions against employees. The Post Office and the U.K. government...

