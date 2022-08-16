Scholz Not Suspected Of Cum-Ex Misdeeds, Prosecutors Say

By Todd Buell (August 16, 2022, 4:57 PM BST) -- There is no suspicion of wrongdoing by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for his role in the so-called cum-ex tax scandal, Hamburg prosecutors told Law360 on Tuesday, confirming reports in the German media. Hamburg prosecutors have confirmed a decision reached in March that it wouldn't initiate an investigation into either Chancellor Olaf Scholz or the current mayor of the city due to a lack of an "initial suspicion." (Photo/Markus Schreiber) The prosecutor's office said earlier this month that it confirmed a decision reached in March that it wouldn't initiate an investigation into either Scholz or the current mayor of Hamburg, Peter Tschentscher....

