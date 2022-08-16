Kirkland-Guided Thompson Street Closes $1.5B Fund

By Renee Hickman (August 16, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Thompson Street Capital partners, guided by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, announced Tuesday that it had closed its sixth capital investment fund with more than $1.5 billion in commitments. St. Louis-based Thompson Street said in a statement that Thompson Street Capital Partners VI LP will focus on equity investments of $50 million to $250 million in companies with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, between $5 million and $50 million. Thompson Street focuses on investing in founder-led middle market businesses, including in areas like life sciences and health care, software and technology and business and consumer services, according to...

