Law Firm Revenue Growth Slows Amid Falling Profits

By Anna Sanders (August 16, 2022, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Revenue at large and midsize law firms across the U.S. grew just 5.8% since last summer as booming expenses led to falling profits following record gains in 2021, according to a report from Wells Fargo Private Bank released Tuesday. The average revenue growth recorded this year is less than half the 14.1% rate law firms saw between summer 2020 and 2021, Wells Fargo Private Bank's legal specialty group found. The slump in revenue growth comes after law firms posted record profits in 2021, as deal making and legal work rebounded following the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Joe...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS