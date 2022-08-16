Ex-Japan FTC Secretary General Joins Baker McKenzie

By Jack Rodgers (August 16, 2022, 12:17 PM EDT) -- Baker McKenzie has hired the former secretary general of Japan's Fair Trade Commission, who joins the firm's antitrust and competition group, the firm announced Tuesday. Shuichi Sugahisa joins the firm after a nearly 40-year career at the JFTC, the firm said. His focus with the agency included helping draft a 2002 amendment of the Antimonopoly Act, a 2017 revision of the Guidelines for Distributions and Trade Practices and a 2019 amendment of the Antimonopoly Act, the firm said. Akifusa Takada, co-managing partner of the firm's Tokyo office, said in a statement that Sugahisa's consultation practice would help the firm's offerings to...

