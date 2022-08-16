Israel Arrests 3 In Multinational Money Laundering Probe

By Matthew Guerry (August 16, 2022, 8:42 PM EDT) -- Israeli authorities said they arrested three suspects in an investigation into what the Israel Tax Authority described as a multinational money laundering operation targeting the French Treasury. The Israel Tax Authority in a news release Monday announced the arrests of the three unnamed "main suspects" and the detention of several others in a scheme that caused "tens of millions of shekels" in financial damage. The agency did not detail how the French Treasury was affected but said the fraudsters had laundered funds from Israel and other unspecified countries by converting the funds, including millions of stolen euros, into cryptocurrency. Investigators from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS