Mansfield Rule 6.0 Stresses Transparent Path To Leadership

By Aebra Coe (August 16, 2022, 2:57 PM EDT) -- Law firms participating in the Diversity Lab's Mansfield Rule certification process, which is aimed at improving diversity in leadership within the legal industry, were presented with some heightened standards to certification on Tuesday, including a strong emphasis on transparency in a number of areas that affect promotion. Each year, the Diversity Lab adds new elements to the Mansfield Rule certification process, expanding its scope and increasing its rigor. More than 180 large law firms in the U.S. and Canada have signed onto the initiative, including 21 law firms that joined the effort this year, according to an announcement from the organization...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS