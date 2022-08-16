Fed. Circ. Rules PTAB Denials Don't Need Director Review

By Ryan Davis (August 16, 2022, 6:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's refusal to consider requests for its director to review Patent Trial and Appeal Board rejections of patent challenges does not violate the U.S. Constitution, the Federal Circuit ruled Tuesday, denying a petition by Palo Alto Networks Inc. The cybersecurity company argued that since the U.S. Supreme Court held last year that the USPTO director must be able to review the PTAB's final decisions in order for them to comply with the Constitution, the same review is required for the board's decisions on whether to review a patent. The appeals court disagreed. Final decisions are issued...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS