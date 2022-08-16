Former Boston Prosecutor Pleads Not Guilty In Rape Case

By Marco Poggio (August 16, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A former Boston prosecutor and criminal justice reform advocate pled not guilty on Tuesday to accusations that he raped a woman while she slept during an encounter in a New York hotel room in 2017, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office told Law360. A grand jury charged Adam Foss, 42, an eight-year veteran of the prosecutor's office in Suffolk County, Massachusetts, who became a known advocate and public speaker, with first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse. Foss, who now lives in Los Angeles, appeared in a Manhattan court on Tuesday morning with his attorney, Robert C. Gottlieb of Gottlieb & Associates PLLC....

