I Squared Abandons FirstGroup Takeover Bid After Rejection

By Dawood Fakhir (August 17, 2022, 2:11 PM BST) -- London-based private equity firm I Squared Capital said it was no longer interested in buying FirstGroup PLC after the train and bus operator rejected its offers, including a 118 pence per share, or £1.23 billion ($1.50 billion), bid made in June. I Squared Capital Advisors (UK) LLP made the announcement Tuesday in a regulatory statement. FirstGroup is being advised by Slaughter and May. Counsel information for I Squared was not immediately available. FirstGroup received a final proposal from I Squared on Aug. 15, which valued its shares at 135 pence each, with additional contingent value of 45.6 pence per share from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS