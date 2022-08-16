Abortion Providers Ask Fla. Justices To Hear Fight Over Ban

By Madison Arnold (August 16, 2022, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers are asking the Florida Supreme Court to consider their challenge to the state's ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of gestation after the providers were dealt a blow by a lower court last month. In a document filed Monday, the abortion providers requested that the state Supreme Court use its discretionary jurisdiction to take up the issue. That request comes on the heels of the First District Court of Appeal opinion in July that the providers could not rely on the argument that the ban is harming their patients as a reason to block...

