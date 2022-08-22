FCA Consumer Duty Shows Shift In Retail Financial Services

By Claire Carroll and Sumitra Subramanian (August 22, 2022, 9:20 PM BST) -- On July 27, the Financial Conduct Authority published a policy statement, PS22/9,[1] and a finalized guidance, FG22/5,[2] setting out final rules and guidance on the new consumer duty. The duty sets higher expectations of the standard of care that firms give consumers. The FCA wants firms to ensure that the interests of customers are central to their culture and purpose and are embedded throughout their organizations. The new requirements represent a significant shift in the regulation of retail financial services in the U.K. In this article we discuss what the consumer duty means for firms and their senior managers. Setting higher...

