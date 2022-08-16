Gibson Dunn Taps Former FERC Judge For D.C. Office

By Donald Morrison (August 16, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP announced Tuesday that it had brought on a former Federal Energy Regulatory Commission administrative law judge as senior counsel, marking a second hire from government ranks to the firm's D.C. office this week. John P. Dring Jr. is entering private practice after spending 16 years as a FERC administrative law judge before retiring in 2021. He will join the firm's energy, regulation and litigation practice group, while Jonathan Bond, a former assistant U.S. solicitor general, joins the appellate and constitutional law practice. Before his stint at the agency, Dring worked in-house for a major U.S. natural gas...

