FTC Gets Backing In High Court Constitutionality Case

By Katie Buehler (August 16, 2022, 9:03 PM EDT) -- The American Antitrust Institute has thrown its weight behind the Federal Trade Commission in an appeal before the U.S. Supreme Court, supporting the agency's argument that lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of the FTC's administrative court cannot proceed until the agency's court hands down a final ruling. The nonprofit organization encouraged the high court in an amicus brief filed Friday to side with the FTC and ignore the "one-sided and fragmented merits record" put forth by police body camera manufacturer Axon Enterprises Inc. that purportedly supports the company's claims that the agency's in-house courts are skewed in the regulators' favor. The AAI attacked...

