Longtime Hogan Lovells Partner Jumps To Mayer Brown In DC

By Jack Rodgers (August 17, 2022, 12:26 PM EDT) -- Mayer Brown LLP has added a longtime Hogan Lovells partner to its corporate and securities practice who focuses on matters related to products regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the firm announced Tuesday. George O'Brien spent almost 15 years at Hogan Lovells, working with that firm's FDA pharmaceutical and biotechnology regulatory practice, according to his LinkedIn profile. He spent 12 years as an associate, before being promoted to partner at Hogan Lovells in 2020. O'Brien joins Mayer Brown's corporate and securities practice in Washington as a partner, working with a number of food and beverage and life sciences clients,...

