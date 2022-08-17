6th Circ. Refuses To Double Atty Fees From Pharmacy's Ch. 7

By Eric Heisig (August 17, 2022, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit has handed a loss to defunct Michigan law firm Silverman & Morris PLLC, which saw its request for legal fees halved by a U.S. bankruptcy judge who determined the firm's work in a pharmacy's Chapter 7 case was not worth what it had requested. The three-judge panel said in a published opinion Tuesday that a Michigan bankruptcy judge who awarded the firm only $19,000 had the power to make that decision. The panel also said the U.S. Bankruptcy Code gave the judge the ability to consider the results of the firm's investigation when deciding a fee amount. "The law firm's...

