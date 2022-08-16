Fed Says Banks Should Notify It Before Dipping Into Crypto

By Jon Hill (August 16, 2022, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The Federal Reserve issued guidance Tuesday for what banks under its oversight should do before getting involved in any cryptocurrency-related activities, saying it wants to receive a heads-up from them for starters. The Fed outlined its expectations in a supervisory letter that signaled openness to more banks wading into the emerging crypto sector, though the letter did not directly address the legal permissibility of any specific crypto activities, such as providing custody services or holding stablecoin reserves. The letter instead said Fed-supervised banks should verify permissibility for themselves prior to taking on any new crypto activities. In particular, banks "must analyze...

