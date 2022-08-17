NC Court Says Sheriff's Pot Search Was Legal

By Jonathan Capriel (August 17, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina man can't beat a felony possession of marijuana conviction, a state appeals court has ruled, determining that the warrantless search and seizure of his vehicle based on what law enforcement assumed was marijuana was legal, even though legal hemp "looks and smells the same." A three-judge panel said officials with the Duplin County Sheriff's Office acted lawfully when they initiated a search of Derek Edwin Highsmith's car and seized 211 grams of marijuana after a drug-sniffing dog found that there were drugs in the vehicle. "The recent emergence of hemp — another plant that looks and smells the same as...

