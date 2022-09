MVP: Paul Weiss' William Isaacson

Law360 (September 22, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP partner William Isaacson helped beat the first government antitrust case against Amazon.com Inc., earning him a spot as one of Law360's 2022 Competition MVPs....

To view the full article, register now.