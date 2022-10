MVP: Paul Weiss' Meredith Dearborn

Law360 (October 5, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Meredith Dearborn of Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP helped Apple Inc. win a trial over its App Store policies and secured a favorable settlement for Dolby Laboratories Inc. to...

To view the full article, register now.